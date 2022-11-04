Colorado will host Oregon at Folsom Field in Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

There's a lot on the line for Oregon when they visit Colorado at Folsom Field in Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Colorado are a huge 31-point underdog at home and a victory over Oregon would be one of the greatest upsets of the decade. The Buffaloes have a 1-7 record and in all of their seven losses have permitted at least 38 points. So, interim coach Mike Sanford has an almost impossible challenge in front of him.

Oregon have a 7-1 record and are the No.8 ranked team in the nation. Furthermore, the Ducks are undefeated in the Pac-12 (5-0) and they are very much still alive in the race for a surprising spot in the College Football Playoffs. That 49-3 loss in the opener with Georgia is the thing which might haunt them. Last week, they put 586 yards of total offense in a 42-24 win against California. The mission is clear: Oregon need to finish 12-1 with a Pac-12 championship. That's the only way to have a shot at the playoffs.

Colorado vs Oregon: Date

The Colorado Buffaloes will host the Oregon Ducks in Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 5 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Colorado vs Oregon: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Colorado vs Oregon in the US

Colorado face off with Oregon in Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ESPN.