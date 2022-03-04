The main event of the UFC 272 will be the fight between Covington and Masvidal in the welterweight. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream for free this bout in the United States.

Covington vs. Masvidal: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US for UFC 272

Calby Covington will fight against Jorge Masvidal in a bout of the welterweight category in what will be the main event of the UFC 272. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this fight. The preliminary fights of this event will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a duel that will surely define the challenger of the current UFC champion in the welterweight category, Kamaru Usman. The two rivals of this fight seek a rematch against the Nigerian since the last fight of both were defeated by him (Masvidal at UFC 261 by KO, while Covington by unanimous decision at UFC 268). In fact, both have two losses to Usman on their record.

These are two fighters with experience in the octagon (there are around 70 fights in MMA between the records of both rivals), and especially for Masvidal: this could be one of his last chances to go in search of a UFC title (he currently is 37 years old).

Covington vs. Masvidal: fight information

Date: Saturday, March 5

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nevada

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (free trial)-Preliminary fights-

Covington vs. Masvidal: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Covington vs. Masvidal: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Both are already veteran fighters in MMA. On one hand, Jorge Masvidal (37 years old) with 50 fights in the octagon has a record of 35 wins (16 by KO and 2 by submission) and 15 losses, while Colby Covington's record (34 years old) is 16 wins (4 by KO and 4 by submission) and 3 losses. Without a doubt, it will be a fight with a lot of action between two fighters who will seek to win in order to have a new opportunity against Kamaru Usman.

How to watch or live stream Covington vs. Masvidal in the US

The preliminary fights of this UFC 272 will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. The main card, which include the main fight of the night between Covington and Masvidal can be watched on ESPN+ PPV.

Covington vs. Masvidal: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this UFC 272 fight. These are the odds according to BetMGM, Colby Covington is the favorite to take the victory with 1.28 odds, while 3.65 odds will be for the Jorge Masvidal’s victory.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet for favorite in this fight game as well as all UFC 272 event through BetMGM.

BetMGM Colby Covington 1.28 Jorge Masvidal 3.65

*Odds via BetMGM