Trending topics:
Liga MX

Chivas vs Cruz Azul LIVE: Liga MX 2025 Apertura playoffs quarterfinals first leg

Chivas and Cruz Azul face off in the first leg of the 2025 Apertura quarterfinals in Liga MX. In this live coverage, you’ll find all the minute-by-minute updates from an exciting clash between two historic Mexican clubs!

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
Diego Campillo (left, Chivas), Gabriel Fernandez (right, Cruz Azul)
© Getty ImagesDiego Campillo (left, Chivas), Gabriel Fernandez (right, Cruz Azul)

The first leg of the 2025 Apertura quarterfinals in Liga MX brings an exciting matchup between Chivas and Cruz Azul. Stay tuned here for all the live updates of this thrilling duel between the Rojiblancos and Cementeros!

The playoffs of the 2025 Apertura tournament have arrived. Chivas host the first leg in Guadalajara, entering this phase with great momentum after three consecutive victories.

On the other side, Cruz Azul come into this game with concerns. The Cementeros have lost two of their last three matches and recently suffered a major blow with the injury of starting goalkeeper Kevin Mier — a significant loss for La Maquina as they begin their playoff journey.

Advertisement

Chivas and Cruz Azul face in the 2025 Apertura quarterfinals!

Welcome to our minute-by-minute live coverage of the first leg between Chivas and Cruz Azul in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Apertura of Liga MX.

Two of Mexico’s most historic clubs meet in what promises to be an exciting showdown in Guadalajara.

Don’t miss a moment—stay tuned for live, minute-by-minute updates of this highly attractive duel between the Rojiblancos and La Maquina!

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
Where to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Cruz Azul vs Club America: Lineups for Clasico Joven on Matchday 13 of Liga MX Apertura 2025
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs Club America: Lineups for Clasico Joven on Matchday 13 of Liga MX Apertura 2025

Aaron Rodgers' latest message is a direct warning to Mike Tomlin and Steelers before game vs Bills
NFL

Aaron Rodgers' latest message is a direct warning to Mike Tomlin and Steelers before game vs Bills

Better Collective Logo