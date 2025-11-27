Chivas vs Cruz Azul LIVE: Liga MX 2025 Apertura playoffs quarterfinals first leg

The first leg of the 2025 Apertura quarterfinals in Liga MX brings an exciting matchup between Chivas and Cruz Azul. Stay tuned here for all the live updates of this thrilling duel between the Rojiblancos and Cementeros!

The playoffs of the 2025 Apertura tournament have arrived. Chivas host the first leg in Guadalajara, entering this phase with great momentum after three consecutive victories.

On the other side, Cruz Azul come into this game with concerns. The Cementeros have lost two of their last three matches and recently suffered a major blow with the injury of starting goalkeeper Kevin Mier — a significant loss for La Maquina as they begin their playoff journey.