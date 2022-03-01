Covington and Masvidal will fight in the welterweight category on the main bout of the UFC 272. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the United States.

Calby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will fight in the welterweight category in what will be the main bout of the UFC 272. Here you can find all you need to know about this fight, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. The preliminary fights will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

The two fighters come from losing their last fight against the same rival: Kamaru Usman, the current UFC welterweight champion. Masvidal was defeated at UFC 261 by KO, while Covington lost to the Nigerian by unanimous decision at UFC 268. This fight could determine who of the two will be able to have a rematch against the champion.

To date, Jorge Masvidal has a record of 35 wins (16 by KO and 2 by submission) and 15 losses, while Calby Covington has 16 wins (4 by KO and 4 by submission) and 3 losses. It will undoubtedly be a very action-packed bout between two fighters with MMA experience.

Covington vs. Masvidal: Date

This fight in the welterweight division for the UFC 272 between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal (both looking to the challenger of the current champions, Kamaru Usman) will take place this Saturday, March 5 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Covington vs. Masvidal: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Covington vs. Masvidal

The fight between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal in the welterweight division for the UFC 272 event can be watched in the United States on ESPN+ PPV. The preliminary fights of this UFC 272 will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

