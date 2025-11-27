Aaron Rodgers sent a very clear warning to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s time to focus on the details, or a loss against the Buffalo Bills could leave them on the brink of elimination.

“I think this is the time where the focus maybe has to go up a little bit more and serious approach needs to maybe tighten up a little bit more. I love what a loose team we are, but sometimes you got to maybe crank that thing up just to maybe one per cent and get a little bit more locked in. It’s really on the players. Monday to Saturday is when you win a lot of these football games. You got to be on the details. Same thing we’ve been talking about all year. There’s just too many times where we haven’t been able to survive downs.”

After a 4-1 start, the Steelers thought Rodgers was the missing piece to contend for the Super Bowl. However, very few expected that the highest-paid defense in the NFL would be a disappointment and that the offense would lack explosiveness after George Pickens’ departure, with no true No. 2 wide receiver.

Is Aaron Rodgers playing for Steelers vs Bills?

Aaron Rodgers could play for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Buffalo Bills, as there have been promising signs regarding his recovery from a left wrist injury. The quarterback has already been a full participant in practice, has confirmed he doesn’t need medical clearance, and Mike Tomlin has publicly said he expects him back in Week 13.

Can the Steelers still make the playoffs?

The Steelers can still make the playoffs as they control their destiny with a 6-5 record. Although they would currently be eliminated, if they win all their remaining games, they would qualify. Additionally, in the fight for the AFC North, they still have two pending matchups with the Ravens that will determine the division title.

For Rodgers, this is the moment for Pittsburgh to become a contender. “They start playing the right way this time of year. I think sometimes injuries play a part in that. We’ve been fortunate for the most part to not have a ton of major injuries to starters, but, you start to play the right way. We got good opponents on the schedule, the last six. We have three division games. So, there’s a lot in front of us.”