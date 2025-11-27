Is Taylor Swift in attendance today for the Chiefs vs Cowboys Thanksgiving game in Week 13 of 2025 NFL Season?

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to the Lone Star State to face the Dallas Cowboys as part of the Thanksgiving slate in Week 13 of the NFL season. However, being this one of the biggest games of the season, one must wonder if Taylor Swift will be in attendance supporting her fiancé.

Now one of the NFL’s most recognizable fans thanks to his relationship with Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift is very passionate. Swift’s attendance to the AT&T Stadium hasn’t been confirmed, making her presence uncertain. However, it doesn’t appear like she’s showing up today. When Kelce caught a touchdown pass, the cameras only showed Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany celebrating in the stands. Unless Swift is hiding very well from the spotlight, it seems that she’s not at AT&T Stadium today.

The singer hasn’t attended a Chiefs road game since January 2024, when Kansas City beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. The last time Swift went to away from Kansas City to support Kelce and company came in February, when she watched the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans. In fact, she’s only gone to home games this season, and only three of them. Kansas City is 3-0 with Swift in the stands.

Jerry Jones is no stranger to having celebrities at AT&T Stadium

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most impressive teams in the NFL. Not because of his results, but because of their history, aura and a top-tier stadium. Hence, plenty of celebrities can be seen at their stadium, joining owner Jerry Jones in his box.

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys

A few weeks ago, rapper Cardi B was seen enjoying the game alongside Jones. Also, the halftime show of Cowboys-Chiefs will feature non other than Post Malone, one of the biggest artists in the United States.

This game could break records of all sorts in the NFL

Thanksgiving games are a staple in the NFL. Therefore, they always attract huge viewership. This game between Chiefs and Cowboys could shatter any previous record. The most watched NFL Thanksgiving game ever was in 2022, when the New York Giants played the Dallas Cowboys. Over 42.06 million people watched the game.

Historically, though, Super Bowl 59 between the Chiefs and the Eagles holds the record with 127.7 million views. If we discount the playoffs and only look at the regular season, it’s the same Thanksgiving game mentioned above. However, it seems like Chiefs vs Cowboys could easily overtake the top spot.