The Davis Cup 2021 is coming to an end. The Russian Tennis Federation and Croatia will face each other in the final fixture to decide who will be the next world champions. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

It all comes down to this. Croatia and the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) will face each other in the final of the 2021 Davis Cup to be crowned world champions in men’s tennis. Here, check out the preview, predictions and odds. If you are in the US, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

Marin Cilic’s Croatia are coming to this match after defeating Novak Djokovic’s Serbia in the semifinals. The Croatian team has been one of the most successful in recent times. This is a third final in five years, following their 2016 defeat to Argentina and 2018 victory over France.

Meanwhile, the Russian Tennis Federation hasn’t won this tournament since 2006 and they have struggled to even reach the quarter-finals in recent years. However, now the team has four players ranked in the top 30 of the world, including Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, who were keyto defeat Germany in the semifinals.

Croatia vs Russian TF: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Madrid Arena, Madrid, Spain.

Croatia vs Russian TF: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Croatia vs Russian TF: Storylines

The key of this fixture are the singles matches, with Daniil Medvedev and Marin Cilic probably facing each other in the opening match. Medvedev has defeated Cilic in the two previous games they have played each other. Also, Rublev will probably face the world. No. 279 Borna Gojo, with the Russian having a 1-0 in the series.

Croatia vs Russian TF: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US haven’t made their predictions for this fixture. However, if we look at the rankings of the players, the Russian Tennis Federation is the clear favorite to take this trophy. However, if one single match falls to the Croatian side, they will have the advantage with the best doubles pair in the world.

