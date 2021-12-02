Croatia will come against Serbia at the Madrid Arena on Thursday in the 2021 Davis Cup Finals Semi-Finals. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, H2H, predictions, and odds.

Croatia vs Serbia: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch the 2021 Davis Cup Finals Semi-Finals in the US

Croatia and Serbia will square off at the Madrid Arena in Madrid in the Semi-Finals of the 2021 Davis Cup Finals on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 10:00 AM (ET). Here, check out this 2021 Davis Cup Finals tennis match preview, information, storylines, H2H, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US. If you are in the United States, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their fifth overall meeting. Expectedly, Serbia are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on all four of their previous matchups, as Croatia are yet to grab a triumph in the duels to this day.

Their most recent game was played on March 6, 2015, and it ended in a 5-0 win for the Serbian national team in the 2015 Davis Cup. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the Davis Cup Finals 2021 Semi-Finals.

Croatia vs Serbia: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 3, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Madrid Arena, Madrid

Croatia vs Serbia: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Croatia vs Serbia: Storylines

Croatia had to beat Italy (2-1) to get to the Davis Cup Finals 2021 Semi-Finals. They ended the Round Robin up on top of Group D with two points in two games.

Meanwhile, Serbia finished the Round Robin in second place in Group F with one point in two games. Next, they triumphed over Kazakhstan (2-1) in the Quarter-Finals stage.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to July 9, 2010, and it ended in a 4-1 win for the Serbian players at the 2010 ATP Davis Cup. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who will progress into the Final of the tournament.

How to watch or live stream Croatia vs Serbia in the US

The 2021 Davis Cup Finals 2021 Semi-Finals match between Croatia and Serbia, to be played on Friday, at the Madrid Arena in Madrid, will be broadcast on fuboTV (free trial) in the United States. You can also watch it on CBS Sports Network.

Croatia vs Serbia: Predictions and Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Serbia. Caliente see them as the firm favorites to move to the final stage and thus, they have given them -264 odds to win. On the other side, Croatia have +190 odds to cause an upset and secure their spot in the Grand Finale.

Caliente Croatia +190 Serbia -264

* Odds via Caliente