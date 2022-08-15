For the second round of the Cincinnati Master 1000, Daniil Medvedev will face Botic van de Zandschulp. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game such as the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The tournament begins for the number 1 in the world and one of the main candidates to win this tournament. The Russian Daniil Medvedev, after missing Wimbledon due to questionable directives from the English organization, has returned at a high level and now wants to show all his talent in this Cincinnati Master 1000.

His rival will be Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, who is coming off a tough game in the first round where he defeated American Maxime Cressy 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. He knows very well that against the number 1 in the world he is undoubtedly the underdog, but he will try to do everything possible to complicate the Russian favorite for the title.

Daniil Medvedev vs Botic van de Zandschulp: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Time: 8:15 PM (ET)

Location: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Daniil Medvedev vs Botic van de Zandschulp: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 AM

Daniil Medvedev vs Botic van de Zandschulp: Storylines

These two rivals have met in a total of two games throughout history, and both times they were in Grand Slam. Both times were, as might be expected, victories for the Russian number 1 in the world, and both times the Dutchman presented him with difficult games, although without complicating it too much.

The first confrontation was in the QF of the US Open 2021. On that occasion, the Russian won in 4 sets 6-3, 6-0, 4-6 and 7-5; while the second match was in the round of 32 of the Australian Open 2022 and this time Medvedev won in 3 sets 6-4, 6-4 and 6-2.

How to watch or live stream Daniil Medvedev vs Botic van de Zandschulp in the US

The match that Daniil Medvedev and Botic van de Zandschulp will play for the second round of the 2022 Cincinnati Master 1000 this Tuesday, August 16 will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.

Daniil Medvedev vs Botic van de Zandschulp: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this tennis match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Daniil Medvedev is unsurprisingly the favorite with 1.16 odds, while Botic van de Zandschulp has 5.00.

BetMGM Daniil Medvedev 1.16 Botic van de Zandschulp 5.00

*Odds via BetMGM