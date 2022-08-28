Six-time champion Serena Williams will be facing world No. 80 Danka Kovinic in the first round of 2022 US Open, her last tournament. Here, check out information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Danka Kovinic vs Serena Williams: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch or live stream 2022 US Open First Round in the US

Serena Williams will start her 2022 US Open journey against Danka Kovinic on Monday night. It could be her last match in singles, as she will also compete in doubles with her sister Venus. Here, check out all the match information, including predictions and odds. You can watch this match on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

Early this month, Williams announced that she will be “moving away” from tennis after competing in New York. So far, her farewell tour has consisted in a second-round defeat in Canada and a first-round defeat against current US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

However, Williams has never lost in a first round match at the US Open. Her worst result was reaching the third-round in her first appearance back in 1998. She reached the semifinals in 2020, where she lost against Victoria Azarenka. Meanwhile, 80th-ranked Kovinic’s best Grand Slam results were reaching the third round at the Australian Open in January and French Open in May.

Danka Kovinic vs Serena Williams: Match Information

Date: Monday, August 29, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET) (estimated)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing Meadows

Live Stream: fuboTV (free-trial in the US)

Danka Kovinic vs Serena Williams: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Danka Kovinic vs Serena Williams: Storylines and head-to-head

27-year-old Kovinic and 40-year-old Williams have never faced each other on tour before. However, the player from Montenegro said that she “was happy” about their encounter. "It's a privilege to share the court with Serena," Kovinic said in an interview at Flushing Meadows on Friday, according to ESPN. "I just really hope that I can show my good game. Maybe my best game."

How to watch or live stream Danka Kovinic vs Serena Williams in the US

The match between Danka Kovinic and Serena Williams for the first round of the 2022 US Open to be played on Monday, August 29 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial in the US) and ESPN.

Danka Kovinic vs Serena Williams: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this match. According to BetMGM, Williams is the absolute favorite to win the match with odds of -400. Meanwhile, Kovinic has odds of +290.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BETMGM Serena Williams -400 Danka Kovinic +290

*Odds by BetMGM