Danka Kovinic will play the final Grand Slam of the season against Serena Williams. Here, check out all about his profile information such as her age, height, parents, ranking, and net worth.

Danka Kovinic will play against Serena Williams for her debut game of the 2022 US Open. Dovinic will play her third Grand Slam of the season, as she was absent for the Wimbledon Championships tournament. However, this is just a tiny bit of Kovinic's tennis career, check out her complete profile.

For example, Kovinic made it to her third straight Top 100 season, finishing 2021 at No.95 overall. Kovnic last's season was highlighted by her third singles final at Charleston against Veronika Kudermetova. Also reached the semifinals stage at Charelston 250, the week after.

In this year's WTA Tour, Kovinic has a record of 17 wins, and 14 losses. But she hasn't yet clinched any singles titles. Her best performances at major tournaments this year are a third-round game in both the Australian Open, and the French Open. Check out her complete profile right below.

How old is Danka Kovinic?

Danka Kovinic was born on November 18, 1994 in Herceg Novi, Montenegro. She is a 27 year-old tennis player. Her first WTA Tour tournament in singles was the 2013 Budapest Grand Prix, where she became the first Montenegrin to reach the quarterfinals of a WTA event.

How tall is Danka Kovinic?

Danka Kovinic's physique might not stand out as other female players. Kovinic is a 5-foot-7 Montenegrin player, an average for the Women Tennis Association players. However, thanks to her background, Kovinic might be a tall women among her family.

Who are Danka Kovinic's parents?

There isn't so much information about Danka Kovinic's parents. However, according to the WTA official website, her mother's name is Snjezana, who is a kindergarten teacher. Her father's name is Radenko, who owns a café/bar. Also, her brothers' names are Aleksa and Luka.

Danka Kovinic's WTA Ranking

Dank Kovinic has played professional tennis since 2010. According to the WTA Tour website, in her career she holds a record of 344 wins, and 273 losses. Therefore, Kovinic is currently No.80 at the Women Tennis Association Ranking.

How much is Danka Kovinic's net worth?

According to the WTA Tour website, Kovinic has earned a total of $2,631,290 in prize money through her tennis career. Therefore, her current net worth is between $2-million and $2.7-million-dollars in total. This due to undisclosed endorsment deals she has with several sports brands.



