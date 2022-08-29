Ukrainian Daria Snigur is making her debut at the 2022 US Open. Check our her complete profile information such as her age, height, ranking, coach, and social media.

In the last couple of years in the ITF and the WTA Junior circuit, the Ukrainian Daria Snigur has clinched numerous titles, and records. So, since 2019, she has been boucing back and forth between the pro and the amateur level tennis. In fact, in her debut at a Grand Slam, she beat Simona Halep for the first round of the 2022 US Open.

Also, on the ITF Junior Circuit, Snigur has clinched a career-high ranking of No. 2. It was announced on 28 October 2019, after reaching the final of the ITF Junior Finals. And, despite her best performances are in a hard tennis-court, she won the 2019 Juniors at Wimbledon, as a 17-year-old girl.

Also, the Ukrainian player has already made $241,479 during this year's WTA tour. However, this is only a tiny bit of her complete profile. Check out the entire information such as her age, height, ranking, coach, and social media.

How old is Daria Snigur?

Daria Snigur was born on March 27, 2002 in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she also lives. So, Snigur is a 20-year-old tennis player. In 2019, she became the second Ukrainian junior champion at Wimbledon after Kateryna Bondarenko. Now, she heads up the 2nd round of the 2022 US Open.

How tall is Daria Snigur?

Daria Snigur is listed as a 5-foot-6 tennis player, which makes her an average woman tennis player. However, among her strenghts is a right-handed playing style with a two-handed backhand. Therefore, she is very tough to play against.

Daria Snigur's WTA Ranking

Daria Snigur has just started her professional tennis career. According to the WTA Tour website, during this year's tour, she holds a record of 23 wins, and 16 losses. Therefore, Snigur's is currently No.124 at the Women Tennis Association Singles Ranking.

Who is Daria Snigur's coach?

Daria Snigur's coach is Larisa Neiland, who is a former world number-one-ranked doubles player. In fact, Neiland won two Grand Slam women's doubles and four mixed doubles titles in her 17-year tennis career. Also, Neiland won two singles titles, and 63 doubles titles on the WTA.

Daria Snigur's social media

Daria Snigur is very active on Instagram. She posts regularly there. Her username is @snigur_27. The Meta-owned social network is where Snigur posts are about her daily life mostly, and her accomplishments, as well. However, she doesn't have any other social media accounts.