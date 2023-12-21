Deion Sanders had an incredible start in his debut season as head coach at Colorado. The former star of the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers led his team to a major upset with a 45-42 win against TCU on the road and then got victories over Nebraska and Colorado State.

However, the downfall began with consecutive losses facing contenders like Oregon and USC. Since that moment, the Buffaloes couldn’t recover and finished the calendar with eight defeats in their last nine games.

Now, looking into 2024, Coach Prime has set a major goal for Colorado. With all his experience in the NFL, Deion Sanders believes they can make an impact in college football by reaching the playoffs with a new format expanded to 12 teams.

To make that happen, or at least become bowl eligible, it won’t be only about transfers and players. That’s why, Colorado will make a big splash at a coaching position.

Deion Sanders will be joined by Warren Sapp in Colorado

During an interview with Rich Eisen, Deion Sanders confirmed Warren Sapp will join his staff ahead of the 2024 season with Colorado. Sapp was one of the greatest defensive tackles in NFL history winning the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“He wants to coach on this staff and he wants to be part of this staff and he is going to be a part of this staff. He has so much to give and I can’t wait to see him on a daily basis.”

At the moment, Deion Sanders hasn’t said much about Sapp’s role with the Buffaloes, but all signs point out at the defensive line. Of course, Coach Prime emphasized it will be a privilege for young players to have a Super Bowl champion in the locker room.

“Even the offensive linemen, they glean from him too because he is s so thought-provoking that he can tell them: ‘Don’t let the defensive linemen get you at that point or this point or this point.’ He is a wealth of knowledge and he is hilarious.”

How much money Deion Sanders makes at Colorado?

A few months ago, Deion Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract with Colorado. Most of that money came from fans donations who wanted a star leading the program. They believed.

In his first season, Coach Prime made at least $5.5 million. It’s the biggest contract in program’s history. Of course, over the years, there are a lot of incentives which could boost the final number.