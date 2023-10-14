Deion Sanders takes a shot at his players in Colorado after incredible loss against Stanford

Deion Sanders and Colorado had everything under control with a 29-0 lead at halftime facing Stanford. Everyone at Folsom Field believed the Buffaloes would get to a 5-2 record, a step closer of bowl eligibility.

Then, a historic collapse occurred. Stanford delivered one of the most impressive comebacks in college football history and took home a 46-43 win in double overtime.

This was supposed to be another big step for Coach Prime in a turnaround season. Though they had big losses against Oregon and USC, the victories over TCU, Nebraska, Colorado State and Arizona State were more than the initial projection of many experts for the entire 2023 schedule.

So, following a terrible night, Deion Sanders faced the press and delivered a very surprising message for his players. The former NFL star admitted they’re not coming after all.

Deion Sanders questions Colorado’s players after loss to Stanford

All the optimism Deion Sanders showed in the first month of the season, suddenly disappeared after the meltdown against Stanford. In fact, Coach Prime had very strong words for his players.

“What I just said in the locker room to the team is they got to make up in their mind. Are they in love with this game or are they in like with it? Because when you love something, you give to it unconditionally. You give everything you got to it. But when you like it, that’s just a button you push.”

For the first time in weeks, Sanders admitted Colorado aren’t ready for the big games yet. He’ll have to shake up things quickly after the bye week as they’ll get next UCLA and Oregon State. “Right now, we’re not built for the moment. Some of our players aren’t built for the moment where they have to make a play.”

How much money Deion Sanders makes at Colorado?

Deion Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract with Colorado. Most of that money came from fans donations who wanted a star leading the program. They believed.

In his first season, Coach Prime will make at least $5.5 million. It’s the biggest contract in program’s history. Of course, there are a lot of incentives which could boost the final number.

Will Deion Sanders become a head coach in the NFL?

A few weeks ago, during an interview with First Take, Deion Sanders faced the big question. Shannon Sharpe tried to take him off guard by suggesting he should go and take a job as head coach in the NFL.

Coach Prime just smiled and gave an epic answer. “I’m not going to the NFL. I like it here in Boulder. I love it right here. I know where you’re getting at.” All fans gathered around the set just went crazy when he said that.