Did Tadej Pogacar win today the 2026 Milan-San Remo race?

Tadej Pogacar delivered one of the most dramatic performances of his career to finally conquer Milan–San Remo, claiming one of the last Monuments missing in his legendary career in cycling. The Slovenian attacked repeatedly throughout the decisive phase, determined to break the race open on terrain that has historically proven difficult for pure climbers. What followed was a chaotic and unforgettable finale that reshaped the race multiple times.

With 32 kilometers remaining, Pogacar crashed in a tense moment near the front group, briefly putting his chances in serious doubt. However, teammate Isaac del Toro waited and helped pace him back to the leaders, a crucial move that kept the Slovenian in contention. Once he regained contact, Pogacar wasted no time and launched a decisive attack with 25 kilometers to go, forcing a select group of three riders to chase at full speed.

The move created a small lead group that stayed clear all the way to the Via Roma, where the race came down to a dramatic sprint. Pogacar and British rider Thomas Pidcock were inseparable in the final meters, with the outcome decided in a photo finish. After a tense wait, Pogacar was confirmed as the winner, completing a long-awaited triumph in one of cycling’s most prestigious races.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did Tadej Pogacar win 2026 Milan-San Remo?

Tadej Pogacar finally captured Milan–San Remo with a fearless performance that included a crash, a comeback, and a long-range attack before edging Thomas Pidcock in a photo finish. The victory gives the Slovenian another Monument and further cements his reputation as one of the greatest riders of all time.

Will Tadej Pogacar be in the 2026 Tour de France?

Yes. Tadej Pogacar is scheduled to participate in the 2026 Tour de France. The world champion will try to win the most important race in cycling for the fifth time in his career.

Advertisement