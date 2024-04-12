Tiger Woods was chasing one of the greatest records in golf history at Augusta National. Read here to check out if the made the cut in the 2024 Masters Tournament.

Tiger Woods arrived at Augusta National with the goal of winning the Masters Tournament for the sixth time in his career. The challenge seemed very difficult considering that, after his car accident in 2021, injuries have continued to bother him.

Despite having to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational at Riviera a few weeks ago, Tiger remained confident that, if conditions were right, he could have a chance to claim the Green Jacket.

Furthermore, although he didn’t speak much about it, Tiger Woods also had in mind to break one of the great records in golf history: the most made cuts at Augusta.

Tiger shared the record (23) with Gary Player and Fred Couples. Read here to find out if he put another mark in the record books.

Masters Tournament 2024: Did Tiger Woods make the cut today?

Tiger Woods officially made the cut today at the 2024 Masters Tournament with a total score of +1 after the second round. On Friday, Tiger had to come back early to complete his first round and then played another 18 holes.

Bryson DeChambeau is the leader at -7, but that won’t be a factor for Tiger Woods. In the Masters Tournament, the Top 50 players and tied after 36 holes make the cut regardless if they finished or not within ten shots of the first place. Tiger is already there posting a 73 in the first round and a 72 in his second round.

As a consequence, Tiger Woods will have a shot to win sixth Masters and, without the pressure of getting the record of made cuts, anything is possible at Augusta.