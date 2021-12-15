Eastern Michigan take on Liberty at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile for the LendingTree Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Eastern Michigan vs Liberty: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 LendingTree Bowl

Eastern Michigan and Liberty meet in the LendingTree Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. The Eagles don't lose hope after so many losses. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football Bowl game including the date, time, TV channel, Live stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The season has been tough for the Eastern Michigan Eagles with two wins and four losses, but in the conference the team closed the round with 4-4 overall. The Eagles' most recent game was against Central Michigan, a conference rival, they lost the game by 10-31.

Liberty Flames were lethal for most of the season but in the last three games the team lost to Ole Miss 14-27, Louisiana 14-42 and Army 16-31. The Flames' record is positive with 7-5 overall.

Eastern Michigan vs Liberty: Date

Eastern Michigan and Liberty play for the 2021 LendingTree Bowl on Saturday, December 18 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. The Flames are good on offense, the team is averaging 35 points per game and the Eagles defense is weak allowing 18 points per game.

Eastern Michigan vs Liberty: Time by state in the US

ET: 5:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 3:45 PM

PT: 1:45 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Eastern Michigan vs Liberty at the 2021 LendingTree Bowl

This game for the 2021 LendingTree Bowl, Eastern Michigan and Liberty at the Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile on Saturday, December 18, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App

