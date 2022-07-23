The twelfth race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will be this French Grand Prix. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

F1 2022 French Grand Prix: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US and the UK this F1 race

The French Grand Prix, which will take place at the Circuit Paul Ricard, will be the twelfth race of this 2002 Formula 1 season. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Charles Leclerc wants to return to the top of the standings as he was at the beginning of the season and in the last Grand Prix he was able to close the gap with Max Verstappen, making the fight for the championship much more interesting (click here to see the standings). As if that were not enough, the Monegasque will have pole position in this French GP, although the Dutchman will be in second place.

It will clearly be an interesting duel between the first two drivers in the championship, and surely the race will be intense as Sergio Perez will be behind them and, in fourth place, Lewis Hamilton. It will be a Grand Prix not to be missed on a weekend with a lot of motorsport activity since in addition to F1 we will have the NASCAR M&M'S Fan Appreciation 400 and the IndyCar Salute to Farmers 300.

F1 2022 French Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM (ET)

Location: Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

Live Stream: FuboTV

F1 2022 French Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

F1 2022 French Grand Prix: Storylines

The fight for the drivers' championship is getting more and more interesting after Charles Leclerc was able to get closer to Max Verstappen in the last two Grands Prix. He has a chance to close the gap further in France after taking the pole, although of course he will have to hold off the two Red Bull riders who will start second and third.

In any case, both Ferraris were seen with much better pace than Verstappen's Red Bull, something that if maintained could give Leclerc a victory that would make the championship even more interesting. As if that were not enough, Hamilton will give birth in fourth place and will undoubtedly be one of those who will fight for the podium.

How to Watch F1 2022 French Grand Prix the US and the UK

The 12th race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will take place this Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial), and other option is ESPN. In UK, you can watch it in: Channel 4, Sky Sports F1.

F1 2022 French Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Max Verstappen is the favorite with 1.90 odds. He is followed by Charles Leclerc, with 2.40 odds. Sergio Perez (11.00), Lewis Hamilton (15.00), Carlos Sainz (26.00) and George Russell (34.00) complete the first 6 places.

BetMGM Max Verstappen 1.90 Charles Leclerc 2.40 Sergio Perez 11.00 Lewis Hamilton 15:00 Carlos Sainz 26.00 George Russell 34.00

*Odds via BetMGM