The calendar for the 2022 Formula 1 season, the most prestigious circuit in motorsport worldwide, has a gap in its calendar, that of September 25. Discover the reasons why the Russian Grand Prix was canceled.

There is no doubt that hosting an event of the magnitude of Formula 1 is desirable in every way for any country and city in the world. An event that guarantees notoriety, sporting spectacle of the highest level and economic gains. This is what makes us want to know what happened with the Russian Grand Prix scheduled for September 25.

The official calendar of the world's most prestigious motor racing circuit had 23 races scheduled for its 2022 season. After the celebration of the Italian Grand Prix, from September 9 to 11, it was Russia's turn 2 weeks later.

However, after the cancellation of this race, the second longest period of time in the year without Formula 1 was generated, after the traditional summer break. Why did the Russian Grand Prix collapse? We reveal it below.

The reason for the cancellation of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Russia

It is no secret that the citizens of Russia have paid and continue to pay for the consequences of the conflict between their country's government and Ukraine. At least in the sporting sphere. After the event, nothing was the same for the Russians.

Thus, after the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, in February of this year, the FIA, the highest governing body of Formula 1, announced that due to "force majeure" the Grand Prix scheduled to be held in Russia from September 23 to 25 was cancelled.

Another race will take the place of the cancelled Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix

Originally, rumors had spread with candidate cities to host the race scheduled for September in Russia. However, unfortunately for Formula 1 fans, and motorsport fans in general, there will be no substitute for the Grand Prix, so the season will consist of 22 races instead of 23.

"Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future," said the statement released by F1 in March 2022. This closed the door for a rescheduling of the circuit in this country and even for it to take place elsewhere.