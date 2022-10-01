This weekend will take place the 17th race of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Returns to the Formula 1 calendar, after its suspension due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, one of the most demanding Grand Prix of the season: the Singapore Grand Prix. An urban circuit that offers an enormous degree of difficulty not only because of its route, but also because of the weather, which is why this race is much more about endurance than speed.

Pole position goes to Charles Leclerc, as has happened several times this season, with Sergio Perez starting from second position. Championship leader Max Verstappen will be in eighth position. It will undoubtedly be a great race on a great weekend for motorsport, with F1, the MotoGP Grand Prix of Thailand and the YellaWood 500 of Nascar.

Singapore Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM (ET)

Location: Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

Live Stream: FuboTV



Singapore Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

Singapore Grand Prix: Storylines

It was speculated that Max Verstappen could be crowned champion at this Singapore Grand Prix, for which he had to win and wait for the results of Leclerc and Perez. However, it is likely that the definition of the drivers' championship will be decided in a few races in favor of the Dutchman, as well as the constructors' championship in favor of Red Bull.

This season the most interesting thing will undoubtedly be the fight for the middle parts of the table and especially for the runner-up position, where Ferrari has a 35-point advantage over Mercedes (see standings here). Obviously, the better the position in the final standings, the more money is obtained thinking about the next season.

How to Watch Singapore Grand Prix the US and the UK

The 17th race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will take place this Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore.

Singapore Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Charles Leclerc is the favorite with 2.50 odds. He is followed by Max Verstappen, with 3.00 odds. Lewis Hamilton (3.50), Sergio Perez (11.00), Carlos Sainz (17.00) and Fernando Alonso (41.00) complete the first 6 places.

BetMGM Charles Leclerc 2.50 Max Verstappen 3.00 Lewis Hamilton 3.50 Sergio Perez 11.00 Carlos Sainz 17.00 Fernando Alonso 41.00

