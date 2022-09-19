Felix Auger-Aliassime is one of the most promising Canadian players in the ATP. Find out all about him including his age, height, coach, parents, girlfriend, and net worth.

Felix Auger-Aliassime wants to close out his fifth professional year in the tennis as good as possible. As part of the best players in the world right now, the pressure to play and win is heavy. Also, as part of a generation which is lead by incredible players such as Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, and Alexander Zverev.

The 13th-ranked player in the Association of Tennis Professionals' ranking will be part of the 2022 Laver Cup as part of the backup team in case one of the players in Team World needs a replacement for either a game or the entire tournament.

As for this season, Auger-Aliassime had a good year overall. In fact, he clinched his first-ever ATP title. He won over the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas for the 2022 Rotterdam Open in February. However, this is just a tiny bit of his entire profile information.

How old is Felix Auger-Aliassime?

Felix Auger-Aliassime wasborn on August 8, 2000 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. So, he is a 22-year-old tennis player, who made it to the Top 10 of the ATP ranking as the sencond youngest player to do so. That's why he is part of the Next Gen of tennis players.

How tall is Felix Auger-Aliassime?

Accoding to the ATP Tour's website, Auger-Aliassime is listed as a 6-foot-4 tennis player. Also, he weighs, 194 pounds, and his playing style is as a right-handed player, with a powerbul two-handed backhand. Thanks to his height, he's able to make agressive first services.

Who are Felix Auger-Aliassime's parents?

Felix Auger-Aliassime is the son of Sam Aliassime and Marie Auger. Also, he has an older sister called Malika, who also plays tennis. In fact, Auger-Aliassime started playing tennis at the age of 4. He was a member of the Académie de Tennis Hérisset-Bordeleau in Quebec City, where he trained in the beginning.

Who is Felix Auger-Aliassime's girlfriend?

Felix Auger-Aliassime is currently dating the equestrian Croatian phenomenon Nina Ghaibi. In 2021, the Canadian tennis player posted his first pictures with her, after dating Ghaibi for two years. Since then, the Croatian woman has been spotted at several tennis courts where her boyfriends plays.

How much is Felix Auger-Aliassime's net worth?

Accordind to the Association of Tennis Professionals' website, Felix Auger-Aliassime has earned an estimate of $8 million-dollars. That's why Auger-Aliassime's net worth is currently between $8 and $10 million-dollars. There are undisclosed endorsements deals that affect this number to be exact.