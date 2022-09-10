Florida take on Kentucky at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville for a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Florida and Kentucky meet in a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. The home team made their strong offensive line feel in a game against a favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Gators had a tough game against Utan at home, but in the end the good offensive and defensive work made the team win the game by just three points 29-26. The stadium was packed with 90,799 fans and is expected to be that way again to play Kentucky.

The Wildcats know this game will be tough and it will also be a test for their defensive line, but they are favorites as well and are considered one of the best teams in the nation. They won in Week 1 against Miami (Ohio) 37-13.

Florida vs Kentucky: Date

Florida and Kentucky play for a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 10 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. This will be one of the most interesting games of the day, two lethal offensive lines and at the same time with two high quality defensive lines.

Florida vs Kentucky: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Florida vs Kentucky at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 2

This game for the Week 2 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Florida and Kentucky at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville on Saturday, September 10, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN