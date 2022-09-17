Florida take on USF at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville for a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Florida vs USF: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 3

Florida and USF meet in a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. The home team are still favorites but with a recent loss things are different. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Gators won against the Utes in Week 1 in what was the first display of their offensive line good form. But after that week they had to play another Top 25 team, this time it was the Kentucky Wildcats and the Gators lost that game 16-26 at home.

The Bulls want to take advantage of the home team's bad timing to win this game, even though they have a similar record at 1-1 after two weeks. In Week 2 the Bulls won against Howard 42-20.

Florida vs USF: Date

Florida and USF play for a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 17 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. The Bulls are hyped after winning their first game of the season, while the Gators had to face their first loss against a big favorite.

Florida vs USF: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Florida vs USF at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 3

This game for the Week 3 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Florida and USF at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville on Saturday, September 17, will be broadcast in the US by SECN