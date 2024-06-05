Caitlin Clark, star of the Indiana Fever, is not having her best moment in the WNBA, but according to a former team owner, it could be because of the bullying she's experiencing.

Former WNBA team owner thinks Caitlin Clark is being bullied by other players

The Indiana Fever are struggling in the 2024 WNBA season despite Caitlin Clark’s arrival. However, a former team owner believes there might be a clear explanation for her issues: bullying.

In the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Indiana Fever was fortunate to get the 1st-overall pick. With it, the team selected Caitlin Clark, who is set to become a huge superstar in the near future.

Unfortunately, Clark’s debut in the WNBA has not been the best. The Fever is currently in the 11th place in the Eastern Conference, with just two victories out of 11 games.

Former WNBA team owner gets real on Caitlin Clark’s struggles

Caitlin Clark is poised to become one of the greatest players in WNBA history. She shattered numerous records during her time at Iowa, leading many to believe that she can achieve similar success at the professional level.

However, she has faced several challenges in her WNBA debut. The point guard has struggled during her first games with the Fever, with other player giving her a really hard time on the court.

Stephen A. Smith recently said that numerous players are jealous of Clark and that her race is an issue in the WNBA. Now, a former team owner has supported those words by stating that Caitlin is suffering from bullying in the league.

Kelly Loeffler, who co-owned the Atlanta Dream, said that Caitlin Clark is the best thing that has happened to the WNBA. However, she’s worried about the treatment the point guard is receiving from other players in the league.

Caitlin Clark (PG) made his WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever

“Important questions. As a WNBA team owner for a decade, I never saw this level of hostility toward one player,” Loeffler wrote on X. “Caitlin Clark may be the best thing to happen to the league, ever. Ten games in, and her stats are better than half the veteran players. Viewership is up. They’re on chartered flights.

“Instead of being welcomed, she’s physically and verbally attacked. They want the attention – but they don’t want it for a player like Caitlin Clark.”

What are the stats of Caitlin Clark so far?

Caitlin Clark is considered by many to be one of the best three-point shooters in history. She has even been compared to Stephen Curry, having broken the NCAA record for most three-pointers in a season (163) while at Iowa .

After 11 games played, Caitlin Clark has scored 172 points, 27 three-pointers (2nd best in the league), and has an average of 6.4 assist per game (4th best in the WNBA).