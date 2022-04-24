The Miami Grand Prix will take place on the weekend of May 6-8, and it is a perfect opportunity to see the best car competition in the world live. Here you can find out how much they cost and how to buy tickets for this event.

Formula 1 will arrive on American soil for the first time in this 2022 season in what will be the 2022 Miami Grand Prix. It is a perfect opportunity to see your favorite drivers in what is undoubtedly the biggest car competition in the world. Here you can find out how to buy your tickets and how much they cost.

Without a doubt, watching a Formula 1 competition is a unique experience. Not only is it the biggest car competition on the planet, but this 2022 season is also truly lively, and the fight between Ferrari and Red Bull is at its best, especially after the podiums achieved by the two drivers of the Austrian team at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

It is also a great opportunity to see 2 of the best drivers in the history of Formula 1 live, such as Lewis Hamilton (7 times champion), Sebastian Vettel (4 times champion) and Fernando Alonso (2 times champion); in addition to other great stars such as the current champion Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz among others.

How to buy the tickets and how much do they cost?

Ticket sales are now enabled for this 2022 Miami Grand Prix. The expectation for the event is so great that many of the packages offered by various companies are sold out. However, new packs are expected to go on sale in the coming days. Tickets can be purchased online through the official Formula 1 website, as well as on other sites, such as: f1experiences.com, f1miamigp.com or f1destinations.com.

According to the site f1experiences.com, these are the ticket prices:

3-Day Ticket Type Price ranga USD General Admission n/a Beach Grandstands $640 – $880 Family Grandstand $690 – $815 Fountain View Grandstand $780 – $860 Marina Grandstands $800 -$1015 Turn 1 Grandstands $990 – $1695 Turn 18 Grandstands $1190 – $1550 Start/Finish Grandstand $1680 – $2070

*Information via f1destination.com