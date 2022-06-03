Following his resounding win at the Monaco Grand Prix, Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Checo Perez was captured in inconvenient conditions in some videos that went viral on social media. Faced with this scandal, the Mexican spoke out and expressed his position with a heartfelt statement via Instagram.

Social media is a phenomenon that gives and takes away. The arena in which you can spread the greatest of achievements or magnify the smallest of mistakes. Mexican Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez, who gave Red Bull Racing the win in the most recent Grand Prix, knows this very well.

At the Monaco Grand Prix, Sergio Perez made history, as he became the Mexican with the most wins in Formula 1. It is only the third race that Checo has won in 11 years as a driver at the highest level of world motorsport.

A fitting reward for Perez after his own team, Red Bull, deprived him of a podium finish at the Spanish Grand Prix by encouraging him to hand over the top spot to his teammate and current Formula 1 superstar, Dutchman Max Verstappen.

Checo Perez's controversial celebration after Monaco

Becoming the best Mexican driver of all time is not something common and Sergio Perez is very clear about it. That is why he decided to celebrate his achievement. However, he was one more victim of the multidirectional communication phenomenon of social media, in which anyone can record and publish an event and viralize it worldwide.

Perez was recorded in two compromising situations while celebrating his Monaco Grand Prix victory for Red Bull Racing. The first one was when he finished his celebration evidently drunk, with difficulty walking and even without one of his shoes.

Subsequently, a video was also leaked in which he appears with a girl who is not his wife, in a situation in which the vital space between them is null. Reactions were not long in coming and social media became the receptacle of all kinds of judgments and opinions regarding Checo Perez.

Checo Perez's reaction after being exhibited on social media

After the vortex, and the hangover, of his victory in the Monaco Grand Prix of Formula 1, Sergio Perez finally took the opportunity to comment on the videos in which he appeared on social networks and that undoubtedly caused an insult to his reputation.

"I have seen the videos that have been circulating about me and I take responsibility for it. It was a bad party that I didn't know how to control at the level of the person I am, but it was just that, a very bad party.

People close to me know my values and the kind of person I am. For those who ask me, we are more united than ever, my wife and I. And for those who only want to hurt us, I wish them the best. Thank you all for your love and I apologize to all the people who love me because those videos do not represent me at all. We will not talk any more about this topic, which only makes us forget the great moment we are living as a family. Thank you.", stated Checo on his Instagram account.