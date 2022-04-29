Here you can find all the information you need to know about the schedule and championship positions of both drivers and teams in this 2022 Formula E season.

The Formula E is one of the most recent and competitions created which is characterized by having electric cars instead of the traditional ones with combustion engines. The 2022 season (the last of the Formula E Gen2 era) of this category will have a total of 15 ePrix. Find here the schedule, driver and constructor tables.

Among the main candidates to win this year is the defending champion, the Dutchman Nick de Vries who obtained 99 points last season. Other candidates are the Swiss Mortara, who finished as runner-up in 2021. However, other drivers such as the Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne, the Frenchman Jean-Éric Vergne and the Dutchman Robin Frijns have had good performances so far this season and will surely fight for the title.

In the teams, the German Mercedes is without a doubt the top favorite in the team championship, and is also the defending champion this year. However, the Jaguar Racing (last runner-up) and Porsche teams will also be among the strongest of the season trying to dethrone Mercedes, the strongest so far.

Drivers table

Rank Driver Points 1 Jean-Eric Vergne 60 2 Robin Frijns 58 3 Stoffel Vandoorne 56 4 Mitch Evans 51 5 Edoardo Mortara 49 6 Andre Lotterer 43 7 Pascal Wehrlein 42 8 Nyck de Vries 38 9 Lucas di Grassi 29 10 Jake Dennis 26 11 Sam Bird 22 12 Antonio Felix da Costa 20 13 Nick Cassidy 10 14 Oliver Turvey 6 15 Sébastien Buemi 6 16 Oliver Rowland 4 17 Oliver Askew 3 18 Maximilian Gunther 2 19 Dan Ticktum - 20 Alexander Sims - 21 Sergio Sette Camara - 22 Antonio Giovinazzi -

Constructors table

Rank Team Points 1 Mercedes 94 2 Porsche Team 85 3 Techeetah 80 4 Techeetah 78 5 Jaguar Racing 73 6 Virgin Racing 68 7 Andretti Autosport 29 8 DAMS 8 9 NIO Formula E Team 6 10 Mahindra Racing 4 11 Dragon RacingDragon Racing -

Schedule

Monaco ePrix / April 30

Berlin ePrix I / May 14

Berlin ePrix II / May 15

Jakarta ePrix / June 4

Vancouver ePrix / July 2

New York ePrix I / July 16

New York ePrix II / July 17

London ePrix I / July 30

London ePrix II / July 31

Seul ePrix I / August 13

Seul ePrix Ii / August 14