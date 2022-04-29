The Formula E is one of the most recent and competitions created which is characterized by having electric cars instead of the traditional ones with combustion engines. The 2022 season (the last of the Formula E Gen2 era) of this category will have a total of 15 ePrix. Find here the schedule, driver and constructor tables.
Among the main candidates to win this year is the defending champion, the Dutchman Nick de Vries who obtained 99 points last season. Other candidates are the Swiss Mortara, who finished as runner-up in 2021. However, other drivers such as the Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne, the Frenchman Jean-Éric Vergne and the Dutchman Robin Frijns have had good performances so far this season and will surely fight for the title.
In the teams, the German Mercedes is without a doubt the top favorite in the team championship, and is also the defending champion this year. However, the Jaguar Racing (last runner-up) and Porsche teams will also be among the strongest of the season trying to dethrone Mercedes, the strongest so far.
Drivers table
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|60
|2
|Robin Frijns
|58
|3
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|56
|4
|Mitch Evans
|51
|5
|Edoardo Mortara
|49
|6
|Andre Lotterer
|43
|7
|Pascal Wehrlein
|42
|8
|Nyck de Vries
|38
|9
|Lucas di Grassi
|29
|10
|Jake Dennis
|26
|11
|Sam Bird
|22
|12
|Antonio Felix da Costa
|20
|13
|Nick Cassidy
|10
|14
|Oliver Turvey
|6
|15
|Sébastien Buemi
|6
|16
|Oliver Rowland
|4
|17
|Oliver Askew
|3
|18
|Maximilian Gunther
|2
|19
|Dan Ticktum
|-
|20
|Alexander Sims
|-
|21
|Sergio Sette Camara
|-
|22
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|-
Constructors table
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes
|94
|2
|Porsche Team
|85
|3
|Techeetah
|80
|4
|Techeetah
|78
|5
|Jaguar Racing
|73
|6
|Virgin Racing
|68
|7
|Andretti Autosport
|29
|8
|DAMS
|8
|9
|NIO Formula E Team
|6
|10
|Mahindra Racing
|4
|11
|Dragon RacingDragon Racing
|-
Schedule
Monaco ePrix / April 30
Berlin ePrix I / May 14
Berlin ePrix II / May 15
Jakarta ePrix / June 4
Vancouver ePrix / July 2
New York ePrix I / July 16
New York ePrix II / July 17
London ePrix I / July 30
London ePrix II / July 31
Seul ePrix I / August 13
Seul ePrix Ii / August 14