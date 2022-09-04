France will face Japan for the round of 16 of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

France vs Japan: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship in the US

The last Olympic champions in Tokyo 2021, France, will play against Japan in what will be the round of 16 of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Here you can find out all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream.

The Olympic champions want to continue making great history. After his great performance in Tokyo, he won the gold medal; the winning streak continued this year when they were champions of the Volleyball Nations League, and now at the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship they will seek the triple crown.

In their group, despite having won their three games, they did not have it easy. Against Cameroon and Germany, they were victorious 3-0, but all sets were narrowly won. Against Slovenia, it was a long-suffering 3-2. Even so, they remain firm and will look for a new final against Japan, who are clearly looking to surprise after finishing second in their group, winning two games and losing 1 against Brazil, who finished first.

France vs Japan: Date

France will face Japan in Ljubljana, Slovenia this Monday, September 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET) for the round 16 of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

France vs Japan: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

France vs Japan: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship round of 16 game between France and Japan be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

