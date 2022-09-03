Richard Gasquet will come against Rafael Nadal tonight at the Artur Ashe Stadium in the 2022 US Open Men’s Third Round. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, H2H, information, predictions, and odds.

Richard Gasquet and Rafael Nadal will face off at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Acapulco in the Third Round of the US Open 2022 today, September 3, at 7:00 PM (ET). Here, check out the US Open Men's tennis match preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, H2H, and how to watch the game in the US. In the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

This will be their 18th overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Rafael Nadal of Spain is the favorite in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on all 17 occasions so far. Richard Gasquet of France is yet to claim a win.

Their last duel took place on June 3, 2022, and it ended in a 3-0 (6-0, 7-5, 6-2) win for the Spanish player at the 2022 French Open. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time this year in the US Open.

Richard Gasquet vs Rafael Nadal: Match Information

Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York

Richard Gasquet vs Rafael Nadal: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Richard Gasquet vs Rafael Nadal: Storylines

Richard Gasquet has had to beat Daniel Taro from Japan 3-1 (4-6, 7-6, 2-6, 2-6), and Miomir Kecmanovic from Serbia 3-1 (2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6), to reach the US Open Men's Third Round. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal has set up a meeting with the Frenchman after overcoming Rinky Hijikata from Australia 3-1 (6-4, 2-6, 3-6, 3-6) and Fabio Fognini from Italy 3-1 (6-2, 4-6, 2-6, 1-6).

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to April 15, 2004, and it ended in a 2-1 (6-4, 3-6, 2-6) win for Rafa in the 2004 Estoril Open. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who will get to progress to the Fourth Round of the 2022 US Open.

How to watch or live stream Richard Gasquet vs Rafael Nadal in the US

The 2022 ATP US Open Third Round duel between Richard Gasquet and Rafael Nadal, to be played on Saturday, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, will be broadcast on fuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options are ATP Tennis TV, Tennis Channel.

Richard Gasquet vs Rafael Nadal: Predictions and Odds

The odds are in favor of Rafael Nadal. BetMGM see him as the firm favorite to proceed into the next round, and thus they have given him 1.05 odds. On the other hand, Richard Gasquet has 9.25 odds to cause an upset and play in US Open Fourth Round.

BetMGM Richard Gasquet 9.25 Rafael Nadal 1.05

* Odds via BetMGM