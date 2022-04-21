The GEICO 500 Nascar 2022 will take place this weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol. Find out here when, where, and at what time it will be held, and how to watch it live in the US.

Races in the NASCAR Cup Series are held at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, and they are called the GEICO 500. Most races happen in April or May, but they can happen at any time of the year. You can watch it in the US on fuboTV (free trial).

The 1997 race was the fastest NASCAR race ever run, with an average speed of 188.354 miles per hour (303.126 km/h). It was also the first race at Talladega Superspeedway that didn't have to be stopped by a caution.

The race has always been the second "Crown Jewel" of the season with the exception of 2014, when the Southern 500 was scheduled in April, and 2020, when the GEICO 500 was put back until June, after the Coca-Cola 600. The reigning champion is Brad Keselowski, who won the event in 2021.

GEICO 500 Nascar: Date

The 2022 GEICO 500 Nascar will be held on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, United States.

GEICO 500 Nascar: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch GEICO 500 Nascar 2022

The GEICO 500 Nascar 2022 will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States.