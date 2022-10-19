Georgia Tech will host Virginia in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Georgia Tech will clash with the Virginia Cavaliers as part of Week 8 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season.

Georgia Tech have a 3-3 record, but they are probably living their best moment of the season after consecutive wins against Pittsburgh (26-21) and Duke (23-20). Geoff Collins was fired as head coach after four games and Brent Key is doing well so far as the interim. QB Jeff Sims will be a game-time decision after his right leg injury in the last game vs the Blue Devils. The Yellow Jackets are 3-point favorites at home.

The Cavaliers are in a three-game losing streak (Syracuse, Duke, Louisville) and come from a bye week. One of their huge problems has been QB Brennan Armstrong, who has one of the worst passer ratings in the ACC. Although Virginia appear as the underdog on the road, they have won the last two meetings against the Yellow Jackets, including a 48-40 thriller last season. On that game, Armstrong had six total touchdowns. Nevertheless, they have no victories at Georgia Tech since 2008. The all-time series record is 21-21-1.

Georgia Tech vs Virginia: Date

The Virginia Cavaliers will visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Thursday, October 20 at 7:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Georgia Tech vs Virginia: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Georgia Tech vs Virginia in the US

