Georgia will host Auburn in another episode of this classic rivalry on Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

A new edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will take place on Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (Free Trial) and Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

Georgia, the reigning national champions, continue their quest for a new title and have a perfect start in their season with five victories through five games. Still, the last two performances against Kent State (39-22) and Missouri (26-22) have not been convincing and, as a consequence, the Bulldogs have lost the top spot in the national rankings to Alabama.

Meanwhile, Auburn is rebuilding their program in order to become again a powerhouse in the SEC. So far this season, the Tigers have a 3-2 record and last week suffered a devastating 21-17 loss against LSU. In their last three games, Bryan Harsin’s team has not been able to score more than 17 points and the head coach is definitely on the hot seat with a 9-9 record during his tenure. Auburn is a 29.5-point underdog against Georgia.

Georgia vs Auburn: Date

The Auburn Tigers will visit the Bulldogs in Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 8 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Georgia vs Auburn: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Georgia vs Auburn in the US

This SEC clash between the Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn in Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Other options if you don’t want to miss the game in the United States are Paramount+ (7-day free trial) and CBS.