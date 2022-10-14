Georgia will host Vanderbilt in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Georgia continue their quest to win another national title against Vanderbilt in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Georgia, the reigning champions, are once again the best ranked team in the nation. After a resounding 42-10 win against Auburn, and a very irregular performance by Alabama to barely beat Texas A&M, the Bulldogs got their top spot back in the polls. They have a 6-0 record and should take care of Vanderbilt as 38-point favorite at home. This is the last 'comfortable' game before a brutal stretch in the calendar: Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kentucky.

Vanderbilt will try to get the biggest upset of the season, but that seems like an almost impossible task. The Commodores hold a 3-3 record and have lost the last four meetings with Georgia. In an amazing stat, Vanderbilt have a 23-game losing streak against SEC rivals. Furthermore, in the last two weeks, Vanderbilt have been smashed by contenders such as Alabama (55-3) and Ole Miss (52-28).

Georgia vs Vanderbilt: Date

The Bulldogs will host the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 15 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Georgia vs Vanderbilt: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Georgia vs Vanderbilt in the US

Georgia will try to defend the No.1 spot in the nation against Vanderbilt as part of Week 7 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss it in the United States is the SEC Network.