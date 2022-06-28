The French player started her journey at the All England Club against Serena Williams. Here you can check out all about her profile such as her age, height, coach, ranking and net worth.

Harmony Tan has just made a name for herself in the tennis world as she beat Serena Williams in the first round of the Wimbledon 2022 edition. However, it just a tiny bit of Tan's tennis career, check out her complete profile.

In fact, Harmony Tan has played in the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open during his 10-year tennis career. In addition, Tan has won eight career singles titles and has won one career doubles title on the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour.

In addition, just a few months ago she was ranked 90th at the Women Tennis Association Ranking, being her career highest place. In fact, since 2020, Tan has moved up at least 100 places to be listed among the top 120 best tennis women players in the world.

How old is Harmony Tan?

Harmony Tan was born on September 11, 1997 in Paris, France. She is a 24 year-old tennis player whose parents are from Chinese Cambodian and Vietnamese heritage. Despite that, Tan represents France in the Women Tennis Association Ranking.

How tall is Harmony Tan?

As a woman, Harmony Tan is not short. Tan is a 6-foot-6 French player, an average for the Women Tennis Association players. However, due to her heritage, Tan might be a tall women among her multicultural family.

Who is Harmony Tan's coach?

Harmony Tan is coached by Nathalie Tauziat, a former French player. Tauziat career high's were as runner-up in the 1998 Wimbledon Championships. In addition, Tauziat is also the coach of the Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu.

Harmony Tan's WTA Ranking

Harmony Tan has played tennis since she was 14 years old. According to the WTA Tour website, in her career she holds a record of 247 wins and 207 losses. Therefore, Tan is currently No. 115 at the Women Tennis Association Ranking.

How much is Harmony Tan's net worth?

According to the WTA Tour website, Tan has earned a total of $908,860 in prize money through her tennis career. Therefore, her current net worth is around $1 million dollar in total. This due to undisclosed endorsment deals she have with several sports brands.



