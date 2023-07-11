In the highly anticipated match at Wimbledon 2023, Holger Rune is gearing up to compete against Carlos Alcaraz. This exciting encounter becomes the first time in the Open Era that a pair of 20-year-old players are facing in the quarterfinals at the All England Club.

Rune might be coming from behind in this matchup, but he had impressive victories in the previous rounds. He defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a thrilling encounter 10-8 in the fifth-set match tiebreak, which included saving match points earlier in the competition.

He had a remarkable win over Grigor Dimitrov in the round of 16, so now it’s time for a magnificent encounter in front of the world’s N1. However, Rune is ready for meeting with Alcaraz based on what he said at the press conference.

Holger Rune is ready to challenge Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2023

What makes this match even more intriguing is the fact that both are just 20 years old, and they have a history of facing each other during their junior years. This adds an extra layer of excitement as tennis enthusiasts eagerly await this highly anticipated showdown. It’s going to be hard for Rune, but he is confident he can eliminate the top seeded player.

“I can’t wait to face him, after all I was waiting for it after seeing the scoreboard. It’s true. Now we’re here and I’m really excited to take on this challenge. Alcaraz has been showing that he’s on top of the world at a very young age. It’s going to tough and I’m looking very much forward to it. I’m not afraid, but I’m excited”. Rune said.