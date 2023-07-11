Carlos Alcaraz will play against Holger Rune for the 2023 Wimbledon Championship quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The world number one, Carlos Alcaraz, continues to solidify his position as one of the top contenders in Wimbledon 2023. Thus far, he has convincingly won all four of his matches, although he faced slightly more difficulty in the third and fourth rounds. Nevertheless, he maintained his superiority throughout.

Now, Alcaraz is set to face his most significant challenge yet in a highly anticipated quarterfinal clash against another title contender. Holger Rune has had a relatively tougher path compared to Alcaraz, as he faced a grueling match against Davidovich Fokina in the third round and another tough battle against Dimitrov in the fourth round. However, the Danish player is determined to demonstrate that he is capable of surprising the world number one.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune be played?

The match for the 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinals between Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune will take place this Wednesday, July 12 at 9:45 AM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:45 AM

CT: 8:45 AM

MT: 7:45 AM

PT: 6:45 AM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune

This match for the 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinals between Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel, ESPN.