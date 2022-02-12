The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games kicked off last Friday, February 4. Here, find out the length of this year's Winter Olympics and their closing date.

The Winter Olympic Games are a major international multi-sport event for snow and ice-based sports that takes place every four years. The inaugural Winter Olympics were held in 1924 in Chamonix, France. The modern Olympic Games were inspired by the ancient Olympic Games, which took place at Olympia, Greece, from the eighth century BC to the fourth century AD.

The Games were held every four years from 1924 to 1936, with the exception of 1940 and 1944, when they were interrupted by World War II. In 1948, they were reintroduced. Until 1992, when the IOC chose to split the Summer and Winter Olympic Games into four-year cycles in even-numbered years, the Summer and Winter Olympic Games were held in the same year. The Winter Olympic Games have so far been held in twelve nations across three continents.

The United States had been the hosts four times, France three times, and Austria, Canada, Japan, Italy, Norway, and Switzerland twice. Germany, Yugoslavia, Russia, and South Korea have all only held the Winter Olympic Games once. In the 2022 Winter Olympics, nearly 3000 athletes from 91 countries have been participating in 109 medal events across 15 disciplines and seven sports, with Team USA being one of the most represented nations.

When do the 2022 Winter Olympics end?

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially began on Friday, February 4, with the opening ceremony, despite the fact that certain preliminary activities took place on Wednesday, February 2. They will continue until Sunday, February 20, when the 24th edition of the quadrennial competition will conclude with a closing ceremony.

The Olympians in Beijing will reunite at National Stadium, the location of the Opening Ceremony, for the Closing Ceremony once all of the competitions have been determined. The Closing Ceremony will bring countries and athletes together to mark the end of the two-week worldwide tournament.

It will be consisted of closing speeches, hosting of the flags, the parade of athletes, and the handover of the Olympic flag. It is also expected to be combined with an artistic spectacle to showcase the culture and history of the current and next host nation for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

If you want to watch the Winter Olympics from the US, go to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) and Peacock, while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).