How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2024 Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem are ready for one of the most anticipated matchups of the year in Round of 32 at the 2024 Brisbane International. The game will be played on Monday, January 1 at 8 PM (ET) in Australia.

[Watch Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem online free on Fubo]

Rafael Nadal played his last match on January of 2023 when he fell in the second round of the Australian Open against Mackenzie McDonald. Since then, he went through a painful recovery process after a big injury in the left psoas iliac for which he underwent surgery. This could be his final year as a professional player as he chases Novak Djokovic and the record of most Grand Slams won.

Meanwhile, Dominic Thiem is trying to make a remarkable comeback to top form after that crushing wrist injury in 2021. His exquisite technique and potential were often compared with Roger Federer. So far, the start of the tournament has been promising at Brisbane surviving thrillers in the qualifying rounds.

When will Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem be played?

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem will play on Monday, January 1, at 8 PM (ET). It’s the first match playing singles for the Spanish legend in his long awaited farewell season.

Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem in the US

The spectacular matchup between Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem will be available in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Another option to watch the game in the US is Tennis Channel.