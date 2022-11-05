No.1 seed Iga Swiatek, who has already advanced to the semifinals, will then face No.4 Coco Gauff, who cannot advance.Here, check out information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch or stream free 2022 WTA Finals in the US today

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and World No. 4 Cori Gauff will meet each other for the final match of the group stage at the WTA Finals in Texas. Here, check out all the match information, including predictions and odds. You can watch this tennis match on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

Swiatek already qualified to the semifinals, after winning the group. She defeated Daria Kasatkina and Caroline Garcia to reach the top spot. She will now try to have a perfect round-robin with her third win in the tournament.

On the other hand, Gauff lost her first two matches against Garcia and Kasatkina, and she was already eliminated from the tournament. However, she will try to get a positive result tonight to close her first participation in the WTA Finals.

Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 5th, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM

Location: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Location: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff: Storylines and head-to-head

Iga Swiatek leads the head-to-head against Gauff with four victories to none. Among those, two victories have been on hard courts, and three have been in 2022. The last time they face each other was in the quarterfinals in San Diego.

How to watch or live stream Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff in the US

The match between Iga Swiatek and Cori Gauff to be played on Saturday, November 5th at the WTA Finals Stadium Court at 8:00 PM (ET) will be broadcast in the United States on Tennis Channel.

Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this match. According to BetMGM, Iga Swiatek is the absolute favorite to win the match with odds of -700. Meanwhile, Gauff has odds of +450.

BetMGM Iga Swiatek -700 Cori Gauff +450

*Odds by BetMGM