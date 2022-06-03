Iga Swiatek and Cori Gauff will meet on Court Philippe Chatrier for the 2022 Roland Garros Final. Check out everything you need to know about this must-watch match such as information, H2H, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Pole and the American will play for the grand prize of 2000 points and €2.200.000. Swiatek, 21, will try to win his second Roland Garros, having won his first two seasons ago. The Pole holds the top spot in the WTA rankings since Ashleigh Barty announced her retirement from professional tennis in March 2022. Swiatek accumulates 34 consecutive victories and reached the Final after defeating Daria Kasatkina (20) by 6-2; 6-1 in a match that lasted one hour and four minutes.

On the other hand, Gauff will play in her first Roland Garros. The American said in a press conference that she is now a more mature person, both on and off the court, and sees herself capable of fighting Swiatek. Gauff, who is 18 years old, will be the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova in 2004, and she did not hesitate when she said: "I am ready to win a Grand Slam”. The American reached the Final after beating Martina Trevisan by 6-3; 6-1 in a match that lasted one hour and 28 minutes. In addition, Gauff will also play in the Ronald Garros Doubles Final, along with Jessica Pegula.

Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM (ET)

Location: Philippe-Chatrier, Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff: Storylines and head-to-head

This will be the third time that Swiatek and Gauff will face each other. The two previous clashes between them were won by the Polish player. The last match they played was in 2022 at the Masters 1000 Miami, the world No. 1 won by 6-3; 6-1.

How to watch or live stream Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff

The match between Iga Swiatek and Cori Gauff for the 2022 Roland Garros Final, to be played on Saturday, June 4, 2022, will be broadcasted in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: NBC Sports, Peacock, Tennis Channel, and Bally Sports.

Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this match. Swiatek is the strong favorite to win the match with odds of -700, while Gauff has odds of +500, according to BETMGM.

