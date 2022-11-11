Illinois will host Purdue at Memorial Stadium in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

In a tremendous Big Ten West matchup, Illinois will clash with Purdue at Memorial Stadium in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

After six consecutive wins, Illinois suffered a crushing loss last week against Michigan State (23-15). However, the Fighting Illini have a 7-2 record and control their destiny to be in the Big Ten Championship Game. They're the No. 21 ranked team in the nation, but they must beat Purdue before their toughest challenge of the season: No.3 Michigan. QB Tommy DeVito has been extraordinary for Illinois.

Purdue are a 6.5-point underdog on the road with a 5-4 record, but a win would put them just one game behind Illinois in the race for the Big Ten West Division. There's a lot on the line for the Boilermakers considering a loss means they'll have no chance to get to the conference Championship Game.

Illinois vs Purdue: Date

The Illinois Fighting Illini will host the Purdue Boilermakers in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 12 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

Illinois vs Purdue: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Illinois vs Purdue in the US

Illinois face off with Purdue in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ESPN2.