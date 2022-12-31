Illinois take on Mississippi State at Raymon James Stadium in Tampa for the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Illinois vs Mississippi State: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl

Illinois and Mississippi State meet in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl. This game will take place at Raymon James Stadium in Tampa. The Fighting Illini did not win their division but their record was good. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Fighting Illini were the second best team in the Big Ten's West Division with five wins and only four losses. They lost a game against the Michigan Wolverines 17-19.

The Bulldogs finished the 2022 season as the No. 22 team in the nation with a record of 8-4 overall and 4-4 within the SEC's West Division.

Illinois vs Mississippi State: Date

Illinois and Mississippi State play for the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday, January 2 at Raymon James Stadium in Tampa. This game will be tough as both teams have good offensive lines ready to win the last game of the year.

Illinois vs Mississippi State: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Illinois vs Mississippi State at the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl

This game for the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl, Illinois and Mississippi State at the Raymon James Stadium in Tampa on Monday, January 2, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN2.