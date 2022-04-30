This Sunday, May 1, the IndyCar Series Alabama Grand Prix will take place. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Rinus VeeKay was the one who managed to get the pole for what will be this 4th race of the 2022 Indycar season. The Dutchman achieved a time of 01:06.2507, just above Mexican O'Ward (who had a time of 01:06.4003), who will start second. The last IndyCar champion, Alex Palou, will start in third place.

In seventh place we find the leader of the standings and winner in two of the first three Grands Prix of the season, Josef Newgarden. Despite this, the Oddsmakers have listed him as their favorite to win the race, along with Scott Dixon who will start in 13th place. Scott McLaughlin, second in the standings, will start in 4th place.

Indy Grand Prix of Alabama: Race Information

Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama

Live Stream: FuboTV and Peacock

Indy Grand Prix of Alabama: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Indy Grand Prix of Alabama: Storylines

It will be a race in which Scott McLaughlin could be the main beneficiary. With 113 points, he is only 5 points behind Newgarden. The Australian driver was the winner in the first race of the year in St. Pete after two consecutive wins in the second and third races this year by the American driver.

Another that could take advantage is Palou (103 points in the championship), who will start in third place in this Alabama Grand Prix and could perfectly deduct several points from both McLaughlin and Newgarden, the first two in the standings.

How to Watch Indy Grand Prix of Alabama in the U.S.

The fourth Race of this 2022 IndyCar Series will take place this Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: NBC Sports, Sirius XM.

Indy Grand Prix of Alabama: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon are the favorite to win this race at 8.00 odds. They are followed by Colton Herta and Pato O’Ward with 10.00 odds, Scott McLaughlin and Alex Palou (11.00); Will Power (13.00) and Helio Castroneves (17.00), in the first 8 places.

BetMGM Josef Newgarden 8.00 Scott Dixon 8.00 Colton Herta 10.00 Pato O'Ward 10.00 Scott McLaughlin 11.00 Alex Palou 11.00 Will Power 13.00 Helio Castroneves 17.00

