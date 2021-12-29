Iowa State against Clemson play in the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Iowa State vs Clemson: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl in the US

Iowa State (7-5) and No. 19 Clemson (9-3) play for the Cheez-It Bowl of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Camping World Stadium on December 29, 2021 at 5:45 PM (ET). Two powerful defensive lines clash to see who is the best, but the favorite is the Tigers. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Iowa State Cyclones had a tough season that didn't end too badly thanks to the team's good defensive work. They won two of the first three games of the season, and they had only one winning streak.

Clemson Tigers came under fire early in the season after losing in Week 1 to the Georgia Bulldogs 3-10. But the Tigers weren't so bad after all, nine wins and three losses. Their record on the ACC was good as well but they didn’t play at the conference championship game.

Iowa State vs Clemson: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Time: 5:45 PM (ET)

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Iowa State vs Clemson: Times by State in the US

ET: 5:45 PM

CT: 4:45 PM

MT: 3:45 PM

PT: 2:45 PM

Iowa State vs Clemson: Storylines

The Cyclones won the first game of the season against Northern Iowa 16-10 at home, but after that victory they lost against a top ranked team, Iowa Hawkeyes 17-27 at home. The only winning streak for the Iowa State Cyclones was between Week 5 and Week 7, the team won three games against Kansas, Kansas State and Oklahoma State. That victory against Oklahoma State was the only one for the Clyclones against a top ranked team.

Brock Purdy is the Cyclones' starting quarterback with 269/369 passes completed, 73.1%, 2984 yards, 8.1 yards per attempt, 18 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Clemson were big favorites before the season started, but the team wasn't the same without Trevor Lawrence leading the offensive game. The Tigers' record was not bad during the regular season, they lost the first game of the season against Georgia but after that game the team won another two home games in a row. Clemson Tigers played three games against top ranked teams, two were losses, one against Georgia, another against Pittsburgh 17-27 and the only victory against Wake Forest 48-27.

DJ Uiagalelei is the Tigers starting quarterback with 187/342 passes completed, 54.7%, 2059 yards, 6.0 yards per attempt, 9 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Iowa State vs Clemson in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Cheez-It Bowl game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV (Free Trial) and other options available in the US are ESPN, ESPN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Iowa State vs Clemson: Predictions And Odds

Iowa State Cyclones are underdogs for this game with +2.5 ATS and +123 moneyline at FanDuel, they are allowing 20.6 points per game. Clemson Tigers are favorites with -2.5 points to cover and -133 moneyline. The totals is offered at 44.5 points. The best pick for this College Football Bowl game is: OVER 44.5.



FanDuel Iowa State +2.5 / +123 Totals 44.5 Clemson -2.5 / -133

* Odds via FanDuel