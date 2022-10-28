Iowa State will host Oklahoma at Jack Trice Stadium in Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Iowa State vs Oklahoma: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 NCAA College Football Week 9 in the US

Oklahoma will visit Iowa State in a very intriguing matchup of Week 9 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Iowa State are living a really complicated moment considering they have a 0-4 record in the Big 12 conference and 3-4 overall. The Cyclones started the season with three victories and then, they've been really close in all their losses: Baylor (31-24), Kansas (14-11), Kansas State (10-9) and Texas (24-21). Looking at those results, Iowa State could even be undefeated. They've just had bad execution in defining moments and tough luck.

Oklahoma have been one of the biggest dissapointments of the season. The Sooners finally showed what they're capable of by beating Kansas (52-42). Prior to that, the Sooners lost three consecutive games against Kansas State, TCU and Texas. It was their worst streak in almost 25 years. Oklahoma are a slight 1.5-point favorite on the road and lead the all-time series 78-7-2.

Iowa State vs Oklahoma: Date

The Iowa State Cyclones will host the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 29 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

Iowa State vs Oklahoma: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Iowa State vs Oklahoma in the US

The Oklahoma Sooners travel to visit Iowa State in Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss it in the United States is FS1.