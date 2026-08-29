Is Tadej Pogacar out of La Vuelta 2026 in Spain?

Tadej Pogacar is out of the 2026 Vuelta a España after a brutal crash during Stage 8. The Slovenian superstar went down with just 32 kilometers remaining, suddenly putting his dominant position in the race in serious jeopardy.

Everything appeared to be under control for Pogacar, who had built a commanding lead in the general classification. However, the race changed dramatically when the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider crashed and landed heavily on his left shoulder.

Pogacar attempted to continue, but the pain proved too severe. The five-time Tour de France champion was also left with visible injuries to his shoulder and face, bringing a premature end to what had been an extraordinary Vuelta campaign.

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Is Tadej Pogacar out of La Vuelta 2026?

Yes. Tadej Pogacar is officially out of the2026 Vuelta a España after being unable to continue following his Stage 8 crash. The timing makes the withdrawal even more devastating. Pogacar had been in total control of the general classification and looked increasingly likely to finally add the Vuelta title to his already remarkable Grand Tour résumé.

Instead, a crash with 32 kilometers left completely changed the race. Pogacar initially tried to stay in the competition, but the pain in his left shoulder prevented him from continuing at the required level.

With injuries also visible on his face and shoulder, his team ultimately had no choice but to end his participation. It is a brutal conclusion to what had been one of the most dominant starts to a Vuelta campaign in recent memory.

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Has Tadej Pogacar won La Vuelta?

No. Tadej Pogacar has never won the Vuelta a España, making the Spanish Grand Tour one of the few major titles still missing from his legendary career. The Slovenian came close during his first Vuelta appearance in 2019, finishing third overall and winning three stages.

Since then, his career has exploded, with multiple Tour de France victories and a Giro d’Italia title establishing him as one of the greatest riders of his generation. That made the 2026 Vuelta particularly important.

Pogacar arrived in Spain with the opportunity to complete his Grand Tour collection. After taking control of the race and establishing a significant advantage in the general classification, the dream appeared closer than ever. Now, however, that opportunity has disappeared.