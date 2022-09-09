Ons Jabeur will come against Iga Swiatek on Saturday at the Artur Ashe Stadium in the 2022 US Open Women’s Final. Check out how to watch or live stream free the game, the match preview, H2H, information, predictions, and odds.

Ons Jabeur and Iga Swiatek will face off at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York in the Final of the US Open 2022 on Saturday, September 10, at 4:00 PM (ET). Here, check out the US Open Women’s tennis match preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, H2H, and how to watch the game in the US. In the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

This will be their fifth overall meeting. At the moment, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes as both Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Iga Swiatek of Poland have two wins.

Their last duel took place on May 15, 2022, and it ended in a 2-0 (6-2, 6-2) win for the Polish player at the 2022 Internazionali BNL D’Italia in Rome. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash again, this time to determine the new US Open champion.

Ons Jabeur vs Iga Swiatek: Match Information

Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York

Ons Jabeur vs Iga Swiatek: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Ons Jabeur vs Iga Swiatek: Storylines

Ons Jabeur has had to beat Madison Brengle 2-0 (7-5, 6-2), Elizabeth Mandlik 2-0 (7-5, 6-2), Shelby Rogers 2-1 (4-6, 6-4, 6-3) all from USA, Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 2-0 (7-6(1), 6-4), Ajla Tomljanovic from Australia (6-4, 7-6(4)) and Caroline Garcia (6-1, 6-3) to get to the Final.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek has had to beat Jasmine Paolini from Italy 2-0 (6-3, 6-0), Sloane Stephens from USA 2-0 (6-3, 6-2), Lauren Davis from USA 2-0 (6-3, 6-4), Jule Niemeier from Germany 2-1 (2-6, 6-4, 6-0), Jessica Pegula from USA 2-0 (6-3, 7-6(4) and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 2-1 (3-6, 6-1, 6-4) to reach the Final.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to July 29, 2019 and it ended in a 2-1 (6-4, 4-6, 4-6) win for Iga Swiatek in the 2019 Washington 1/16 Final. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who will win the Final of the 2022 US Open.

How to watch or live stream Ons Jabeur vs Iga Swiatek in the US

The 2022 ATP US Open Final duel between Ons Jabeur and Iga Swiatek, to be played on Saturday, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, will be broadcast on fuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options are ATP Tennis TV, Tennis Channel.

Ons Jabeur vs Iga Swiatek: Predictions and Odds

The odds are in favor of Iga Swiatek. BetMGM see her as the firm favorite to become the Women’s US Open winner, and thus they have given her 1.55 odds. On the other hand, Ons Jabeur has 2.55 odds to cause an upset and lift the 2022 US Open trophy.

BetMGM Ons Jabeur 1.55 Iga Swiatek 2.55

* Odds via BetMGM