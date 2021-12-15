Jackson State take on SC State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the Celebration Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Jackson State vs SC State: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 Celebration Bowl

Jackson State and SC State meet in the Celebration Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Tigers defense is as strong as a brick wall. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football Bowl game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Jackson State Tigers lost just one game in the regular season to Louisiana-Monroe in Week 3, but after that loss, they won nine consecutive games for an 11-1 overall record. In the conference the team was dominant and they won 8 consecutive games.

South Carolina State Bulldogs closed the regular season with a slightly positive 6-5 overall record, but in the conference the record was perfect with five wins without losses. The Bulldogs' most recent game was a 31-21 win against Norfolk State University on the road.

Jackson State vs SC State: Date

Jackson State and SC State play for the 2021 Celebration Bowl on Saturday, December 18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Tigers defense is strong, the team allows only 13.50 points per game, and the offense averages 136 passing yards per game. The Bulldogs are averaging 24.36 points per game but the team's defense is weak and allows 27.64 points per game with 107 passing yards.

Jackson State vs SC State: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Jackson State vs SC State at the 2021 Celebration Bowl

This game for the 2021 Celebration Bowl, Jackson State and SC State at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 18, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ABC, ABC.com, ABC App

