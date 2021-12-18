Jackson State against SC State play today in the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Jackson State (11-1) and SC State (6-5) play for the 2021 Celebration Bowl of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium today, December 18, 2021, at 12:00 PM (ET). Los Tigers are big favorites to win this bowl and sweep their rivals.

The Tigers were dominant for most of the regular season with 11 perfect wins and just one loss against Louisiana-Monroe on the road. Jackson State's offense is solid, allowing opponents just under 15 points.

South Carolina State Bulldogs have one last chance to close out the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season with another big game after winning the conference title at Mid-Eastern Athletic. The team was unstoppable in the conference, but they lost all the games outside of it.

Jackson State vs SC State: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia.

Jackson State vs SC State: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Jackson State vs SC State: Storylines

Jackson State Tigers won the first game of the season against Florida A&M 7-6 on the road with a big defensive job in the first and second half of the game. That game was part of the Orange Blossom Classic. But after that tough victory the team won 38-16 against Tennessee State at the Souther Heritage Classic. The Tigers lost to Louisiana-Monroe 7-12 on the road, but the team garnered the second biggest winning streak of the season for them with nine consecutive victories. Before the Bowl against SC State, the Tigers won the SWAC Championship game against Prairie View A&M at home 27-10. The Tigers offensive line is scoring an average of 29 points per game.

Sheduer Sanders is the Tigers starting quarterback with 267/377 passes completed for 67.90%, 3056 yards, 29 touchdowns with 6 interceptions. The Tigers rushing leader is Peytton Pickett with 475 yards, 5 touchdowns and 4.4 yards per attempt.

The SC State Bulldogs were lethal in the Mid-Eastern Athletic conference with five wins against NC Central 27-24, Howard 15-12, Norfolk 31-21, Delaware State 13-7 and finally Morgan State 37-14. The only non-conference win for the Bulldogs was against Bethune-Cookman University 42-35 at home. But the team couldn't do anything against Clemson, NM State, Alabama A&M, Florida A&M and NC State. All of those games were losses, the first three in a row in the first three weeks of the season. But in the end the Bulldogs won the conference title and are eager to win the bowl. SC State's offense is scoring an average of 24.36 points per game, but the defense is weak and they are allowing 27.64 points per game.

Corey Fields is the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season with 169/333 passes completed for 50.75%, 2,144 yards, 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Kendrell Flowers is the team's leading running back with 9 touchdowns and 659 yards.

Jackson State vs SC State: Predictions And Odds

Jackson State Tigers are favorites with -10.5 points to cover and -365 moneyline at FanDuel, they won their conference title but their defense is weak when playing outside the conference. SC State Bulldogs are underdogs with +10.5 ATS and +328 moneyline. The totals is offered at 43 points. The best pick for this College Football Bowl game is: OVER 43.



FanDuel Jackson State -10.5 / -365 Totals 43 SC State +10.5 / +328

