Youtuber star and boxer Jake Paul is ready for his next fight. After he knocked Tyron Woodley out on Sunday, there has been a lot of buzz around who could be his next rival. And while fans had a favorite, the social media star has already challenged an UFC fighter.

So far, Paul has a perfect 5-0 record in his flourishing boxing career, including four knockouts. However, critics have pointed out that, until now, he hasn’t fought a “real boxer”, after only beating crosser sportsmen.

While NFL free agent Le’Veon Bell seemed to challenge him on Twitter to a fight, Paul has his sights on another UFC welterweight. After all, he took aim at UFC president Dana White, saying he “embarrassed” her whole company.

Jake Paul challenge Jorge Masvidal to a fight, offers him $5M

According to journalist Michael Benson of TalkSport, relying on quotes from the Impaulsive podcast, Paul issued a challenge on UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal and offered him $5million plus a percentage of PPV sales.

"Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you're a b***h." Before beating Woodley, he also defeated former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren by first-round TKO in April.

However, Masvidal responded to Paul’s offer saying that the UFC won’t let him fight for “chump change” and ask him for $20M plus PPV in order to be able to fight him. “I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face,” he wrote on Twitter.